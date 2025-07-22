Gravenhurst Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a local man with impaired driving during the early morning hours on Sunday.

On July 20, 2025, at 2:00 a.m. a Bracebridge OPP officer conducting patrols on Muskoka Road South near Phillip Street in the town of Gravenhurst observed a traffic infraction. The officer conducted a traffic stop and soon after arrested and charged 24-year-old Ryan Fallis of Gravenhurst with Impaired Operation and Operation- Over 80 along with Highway Traffic Act offences.

Impaired driving continues to be a significant factor affecting the safety of Muskoka roads. If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.