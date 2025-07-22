It’s Time To Vote To Name The Orillia Plows

Voting runs from July 22 to Aug. 15, 2025

It’s ‘snow’ joke. We need your vote! After receiving more than 93 name submissions, the City of Orillia has opened voting to members of the public to pick the name for two plows in their fleet.

The plows were painted as part of a Public Works Week Open House earlier this year and initial name submissions were accepted from May 28 to June 30, 2025.

“It’s been fantastic to see the community’s creativity on display again this year,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “Thank you to everyone who took the time to participate. Now it’s time to vote and help us crown Orillia’s newest named plow.”

The City of Orillia’s Winter Control Team has voted and selected their top five names from the submissions received. Voting will be open until Aug. 15, 2025 and can be completed online at orillia.ca/nametheplow.

The names are:

1) Flurry-ous George

2) Crtl+Salt+Delete

3) Sleetwood Mac

4) Plowabunga

5) Plowasaurus Rex

If you need assistance filling in the voting form online or do not have access to the internet and would like to vote, please contact Mikaela Mahoney, Manager of Fleet, at 705-325-2272 for assistance.

The names will be unveiled in the Fall and displayed on the painted plows this winter season. The City will be clear coating the plow blades to help protect the artwork during the plowing season.

“Winter maintenance is serious business, but this contest is a great way to shine a light on the important work our crews do to keep roads safe, while having some fun with the community,” said Roger Young, General Manager of Environment and Infrastructure Services. “Thank you for helping us bring some personality to our fleet!”

The City of Orillia maintains 455 (lane) km of roads, 132 km of sidewalks, 12 parking lots, 41 signalized intersections, and five bridges. Winter operations include patrolling, weather monitoring, pre-treatment, plowing, de-icing, clearing, snow removal and more.

For more information on the City’s Winter Control operations, visit orillia.ca/wintercontrol.