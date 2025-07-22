Supporting Local Students One Backpack At A Time

The Township of Georgian Bay is once again proud to launch its Fill a Backpack Campaign, starting Wednesday, July 23 and running through Friday, August 22, 2025.

Now in its third year, the campaign has become a vital initiative to support families in our community. Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of residents, we’ve successfully provided over 200 backpacks and raised more than $3,000 for healthy snacks and essential school supplies over the past two years.

This year, we are once again thrilled to receive continued support from long-time community partners like Pentel Canada, who generously donate pens, pencils, and erasers, and Dare Bear Paws, who provide snack donations annually. Their kindness, along with the outpouring of community support, continues to make this campaign a success.

“As the cost of living continues to rise, many families are feeling the pressure,” says Trisha Walton, Township Communications Coordinator. “The Fill a Backpack campaign ensures that every child in our community has the tools they need to start the school year off right.”

How You Can Help:

Donate new backpacks or school supplies

Contribute financially to help purchase snacks and other essentials

Share the campaign and encourage others to give

Top 10 Items to Include in a Backpack

Donations of new, unused items are appreciated! Please consider adding some of these thoughtful and essential supplies:

New backpack (medium or large)

Pens, pencils, and erasers

Notebooks or paper

Reusable Water Bottles

Healthy, non-perishable snacks (nut-free)

Socks (youth to adult size)

Tissue packs

Pencil cases

Lunch containers

Highlighters, glue sticks and scissors

Every item big or small makes a difference.

Monetary donations are also welcome and charitable tax receipts are available through the Township for those who contribute financially. Donations can be sent to the Administration Office located at 99 Lone Pine Road, Port Severn or done through our website. (https://forms.gbtownship.ca/Charitable-Donation-Form)

Whether you’d like to donate or need a backpack for your child, please contact Trisha. Let’s come together once again to ensure no student is left behind this September.

For further information regarding this subject please contact Trisha Walton, Communications & Sustainability Officer at twalton@gbtownship.ca or 705-528-2437