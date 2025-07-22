Haliburton OPP Advised Of Stolen Vehicle, Arrest Made

The Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has charged one person following a short pursuit.

On Friday, July 18, 2025, shortly after 8:00 a.m., Bancroft OPP officers were advised from the Haliburton OPP that there was a stolen vehicle entering the area that they were currently pursuing. A tire deflation device was deployed, bringing the vehicle to a stop.

As a result, Simon Boucher, age 23, of Quebec was charged with:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Flight from peach officer
  • Dangerous operation

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on July 21, 2025.

