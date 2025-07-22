Premier Doug Ford Hosts Canada’s Premiers And Leaders Of National Indigenous Organizations To Discuss Economic Development, Reconciliation And Building Prosperity For Future Generations

Today, Premier Doug Ford hosted a meeting between Canada’s premiers and leaders of national Indigenous organizations in Muskoka.

Premier Ford welcomed National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak of the Assembly of First Nations, National Chief Brendan Moore of the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples, President Victoria Pruden of the Métis National Council, and President Josie Nepinak of the Native Women’s Association of Canada to the meeting, along with Ontario Indigenous leadership. Elder Hilton King of Wasauksing First Nation joined to open the meeting.

Following the meeting, Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement:

“I was pleased to welcome Canada’s premiers and Indigenous leaders from national and Ontario Indigenous organizations in Muskoka. I am grateful for the opportunity to hear directly from Indigenous leaders from across Canada about the priority issues facing their communities.

We had a productive discussion focused on economic development and advancing economic reconciliation, particularly in the face of President Trump’s ongoing threat of tariffs and the need to build a more competitive, resilient and self-reliant economy.

It has never been more important to build Canada. Doing so will require strong partnerships with Indigenous communities. We recognize the essential and meaningful contributions Indigenous communities, workers, businesses and people make to building resilient economies, regions and communities across Canada.

Working together is key to advancing Indigenous-led approaches to economic development, prosperity and wealth creation that respect the diversity of Indigenous communities and cultures. This includes a focus on providing Indigenous communities with generational economic opportunities through equity partnership from the development of resource projects, including critical minerals. As we build a more competitive, resilient and self-reliant economy, we will always meet our duty to consult with Indigenous communities.

I want to thank each of the Indigenous leaders for coming together today to talk about how we can build prosperity for their communities and for Canada. When all of us — provinces, territories, Indigenous communities and the federal government — work together, there’s nothing we can’t achieve. Team Canada is unstoppable.”