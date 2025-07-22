Muskoka Authors Association Presents Tall Pine Tales 2025

Muskoka Authors Association invites the community to the 12th Annual TALL PINE TALES, five exciting evenings of public readings featuring talented published and novice writers from Muskoka. The brainchild of Melody Richardson, the events continue to be planned and organized to keep alive her dream of supporting and promoting local writers. From historic fiction to poetry, humorous personal accounts to suspense-filled short stories and excerpts from novels, attendees will enjoy jam-packed evenings of entertainment. Refreshments will be served.

Entry is by donation with proceeds supporting the purchase of books and supplies for the host libraries.

This year’s events kicked off at Muskoka Lakes Public Library in Port Carling on May 24 with events in Gravenhurst in June but don’t worry, you have three more opportunities to hear the work of talented local writers. The next events take place at:

· 6:30 pm, Wednesday, July 30, Lake of Bays Public Library in Baysville

· 1:00 pm, Saturday, September 20, Bracebridge Public Library

· 6:30 pm, Thursday, October 16, Huntsville Public Library

For more information and updates, watch the Muskoka Authors Association FACEBOOK page or contact Wendie Donabie at 705-646-3663.