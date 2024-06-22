Town Of Bracebridge Presents Awards To Local Businesses

Last week, the Town of Bracebridge was proud to present awards to two local businesses making a difference at the annual Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce business awards gala. The town sponsored the Bracebridge Accessibility Award and new Creative Employee Retention and Recruitment Award. Congratulations to all the award winners for their achievements and contributions to the Bracebridge business community.

Bracebridge Accessibility Award



Sponsored by the Town of Bracebridge’s Accessibility Advisory Committee (AAC), the Accessibility Award recognizes businesses and commercial property owners who are making the commitment to becoming accessible to all. By reducing barriers, businesses in this category are making it more accessible for everyone in the community.

Congratulations to Stoyan Zutich of Alorium Holdings, owner of the building at 63 Manitoba Street, for making the investment to renovate the building to incorporate accessible features including an elevator, ramp, walkways and more.

Creative Employee Retention and Recruitment Award



Congratulations to Fowler Construction for being the first winner of this new award. Sponsored by the Town’s Economic Development Branch, this award recognizes local employers that are using creative employee attraction and retention practices to establish best practices in the business community and combat the current challenges with recruitment.

Fowler Construction understands that their employees are their best ambassadors. They have implemented a successful employee referral program, are active participants at local job fairs and are engaged with educational institutions. Fowler strives to create a positive workplace culture by celebrating employee milestones and accomplishments, keeping employees updated with regular outreach, and providing in-house training programs for advancement.

Supporting the business community



Bracebridge is a dynamic community of permanent and seasonal residents whose setting, infrastructure, lifestyle and culture make it a perfect place to live, work and play. The town’s Economic Development Branch is committed to supporting the business community throughout their journey to start, expand or relocate their business with a range of resources including one-on-one support, grant opportunities, and more.