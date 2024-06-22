Orillia OPP Lay Drug Trafficking Charges And Seize Quantity Of Drugs

The Orillia OPP Detachments Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid drug trafficking related charges and seized a quantity of drugs.

Over the last few months, Orillia CSCU began investigating individuals who were allegedly trafficking drugs in the City of Orillia to a specific address on Barrie Rd and Dunlop St. Utilizing investigative techniques police were able to gather evidence further advancing their investigation. On June 21, 2024 – satisfied with the information gathered the Orillia CSCU proceeded to the next steps in their investigation. With the assistance of Orillia OPP frontline members a search warrant was executed at an address on Barrie Rd. in the City of Orillia and four individuals were arrested and charged with several Drug related charges.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

1 functioning digital scale.

Approximately 3 grams methamphetamine.

48 “PGB” capsules.

9.5 grams cocaine.

Cutting agents.

1 functioning police radio scanner.

975.00 in Canadian Currency.

brass knuckles and flick knife

Canadian Currency $1500

Sherrylynn Hart, 54 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in August 2024.

Michael Hart-Payne, 29 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in August 2024.

Tyler Johnston, 18 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Adult Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Adult Poss of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in August 2024.

Donald Kingsbury, 60 years old, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in August 2024.