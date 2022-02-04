Town Of Bracebridge Launches Second Annual Business Survey

The Town of Bracebridge’s Economic Development Branch is seeking feedback from the business community through the second Annual Business Survey. The information collected will help to identify local challenges and opportunities, assess the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and support the development of priorities for the year ahead.

“The business survey is a valuable outreach process that allows Economic Development staff to connect with businesses on an annual basis and provides businesses with the opportunity to have their voices heard,” said Jennifer Clancy, Manager of Economic Development. “I look forward to working with Bracebridge businesses and gaining valuable insights about the local business climate through this process.”

For more information or to take the survey, visit engagebracebridge.ca/business-survey. Survey respondents will be entered into a random draw to receive one of two $50 gift cards to support a small business of their choice in the Town of Bracebridge. The survey is available online until March 6, 2022, after which a report will be presented to Town Council with outcomes of the consultation process.