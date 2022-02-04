Ontario Funds Building Of Ready-Mix Concrete Plant In Parry Sound

The Ontario government is providing $400,000 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to The Sarjeant Co. Ltd. to build a ready-mix concrete plant in Parry Sound. This funding will help create jobs and ensure a reliable source of high-quality concrete is available for local construction projects.

“The aggregate industry directly employs 7,600 Ontarians and supports 357,000 jobs, and we know that targeted investments like these will help grow and support the provinces construction sector” said Norm Miller, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka. “Our government knows that having a reliable source of high-quality concrete for local construction projects is crucial to keeping costs down for construction companies, and our government will always support the hardworking men and women within the sector.”

The construction of The Sarjeant Co. Ltd.’s new facility will increase its ready-mix concrete production capacity to meet the growing demand for concrete driven by strong population growth and increased residential, institutional and commercial construction in the Parry Sound area.

“Supporting local businesses as they expand creates jobs, keeps the North competitive and attracts new investment,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “Our government’s investments are helping businesses thrive, leading to economic prosperity in our communities and providing real opportunities for northerners.”

Ready-mix concrete is a combination of cement, water and aggregates – such as sand, gravel or crushed stone – that is delivered to a construction site ready-to-pour, reducing labour and costs for the construction company.

“The Ontario Government’s investment in northern development was a catalyst for The Sarjeant Company’s expansion into the Parry Sound area and beyond,” said Wayne Wilson, owner of The Sarjeant Co. Ltd. “We wish to thank MPP Miller and the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation for their warm welcome to the Parry Sound area and their dedication to local business and economic growth in Ontario’s North.”

The NOHFC promotes economic prosperity across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects—big and small, rural and urban—that stimulate growth, job creation and skills development. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $432 million in 4,025 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $1.4 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 6,200 jobs.