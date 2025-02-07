Town Of Bracebridge Announces New Director Of Recreation

The Town of Bracebridge is pleased to announce the appointment of Rick Cox as the new Director of Recreation, effective Monday, February 17. Rick brings a wealth of experience in recreation and parks management, having previously served as the Director of Parks Services for the City of Brantford, Director of Recreation, Culture and Parks for the Town of Tillsonburg, and Director of Community Services for the Township of Minden Hills. Rick is also a long-time member of Parks and Recreation Ontario, the Ontario Parks Association, and the Ontario Recreation Facilities Association.

Rick is deeply committed to community engagement and has a strong background in volunteerism. His extensive expertise will be a tremendous asset to the Town’s Recreation Department and senior leadership team.

As the Town prepares to welcome Rick, it also extends its immense gratitude to the outgoing Director of Recreation, Cindy O’Regan. During her 11-year career with the Town, Cindy’s leadership helped transform recreation services with her ongoing commitment to health, wellness and serving the community.

During her tenure, Cindy played a vital role in several projects, including:

Development of the Disc Golf Course at Peake Fields, in collaboration with the Dads of Muskoka;

Implementation of the Leisure Access Program, including a free pass program for residents over 90 years of age;

Development of the Three Amigos Dog Park;

The revitalization of Kerr Park tennis courts and installation of multi-sport courts at Kelvin Grove Park;

Development of the Recreation, Parks and Trails Master Plan; and most recently she

Served as project lead for the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre, the largest infrastructure project in the Town’s history.

As the leadership transition takes place, the Town is committed to business continuity and maintaining the progress and momentum in the Recreation Department for the benefit of the community. The Town is confident that Rick Cox will build upon the strong foundation already established by the dedicated Recreation team and continue to enhance the recreational services and facilities that make Bracebridge a vibrant and active community.

“Recreation is an essential part of our community, contributing to the health and well-being of our residents. We are excited to welcome Rick Cox to Bracebridge and look forward to his leadership in advancing our recreational services and facilities. At the same time, we extend our deepest gratitude to Cindy O’Regan for her outstanding contributions over the past decade. Cindy’s dedication has left an incredible legacy that will benefit our community for generations to come.”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge