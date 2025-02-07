Inmate Stabbed At Beaver Creek Institution

Assault of an inmate at Beaver Creek Institution

On February 5, 2025, an inmate was the victim of being stabbed multiple times at Beaver Creek Institution, a multi-level security federal institution. As a result, a lockdown was put in place to enable staff to complete an exceptional search.

The injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment and has since returned to the institution.

The Ontario Provincial Police and the institution are currently investigating the incident.

No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.

The safety and security of institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures.