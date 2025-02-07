Human Remains Located Following Residential Fire In Bancroft

Officers with the Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and other emergency services were called to the fire on Meadow Court on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, shortly after 8:00 p.m.

The homeowner remains unaccounted for at this time, but investigators cannot speculate on the identity of the deceased. A postmortem examination will be required in order to confirm the identity of the individual.

The Bancroft Fire Department, Office of the Fire Marshal, Bancroft OPP Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Unit (FIS) are continuing the investigation, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information regarding the fire should contact the Bancroft Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.