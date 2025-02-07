OPP Seeking Assistance In Theft Of Groceries From Penetanguishene Store

Investigators from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment are seeking assistance from the public in their investigation of a theft of groceries from the Penetanguishene Foodland store.

The OPP Communication Centre received an initial complaint on January 28, 2025, at approximately 3:02 p.m. from store security reporting an unknown individual walked out of the store without attempting to pay for an unknown amount of retail grocery items.

Suspect is described as appearing to be a male wearing a black winter coat, black toque, blue jeans, tinted glasses with some facial hair. (See attached two submitted photographs)

Anyone who may have information or surveillance footage about this property crime (OPP Incident # E250114107) is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your anonymous information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on X or Facebook.