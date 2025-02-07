Santa’s Village 2025 Job Fair – Join the Fun!

Date: Wednesday, March 12
Location: Santa’s Village
Time: 10 AM – 4 PM
Now Hiring for the 2025 Season!
Are you looking for a fun, fast-paced, and magical job this summer? Santa’s Village is searching for enthusiastic, energetic, and friendly team members to help create unforgettable experiences for our guests! Whether you love the great outdoors, crave adventure, or just want to spread joy, we have the perfect job for you!
Available Positions:
Campground Overnight Security
Merchandise Team
First Aid & Safety Lead
Ride Operator
Groundskeeper
Elf Experience Performer
Food & Beverage Team
Guest Services & Park Admissions Attendant
Aerial Park Guide
All ages welcome – must be 14 or older! Whether you’re a high school student looking for your first job, a retiree wanting a fun seasonal gig, or anywhere in between, we’d love to have you on our team!
Why Work at Santa’s Village?
Flexible schedules & competitive wages
Work in a one-of-a-kind theme park in the heart of Muskoka
Build lifelong friendships & gain valuable experience
Every shift feels like a little bit of Christmas magic
Apply Now or Learn More: santasvillage.ca/employment
Bonus: Bring your resume to the Job Fair and you could be hired on the spot!
we'll see you on March 12, from 10 AM to 4 PM!
