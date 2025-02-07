Santa’s Village 2025 Job Fair – Join the Fun!

Date: Wednesday, March 12

Location: Santa’s Village Time: 10 AM – 4 PM

Now Hiring for the 2025 Season!

Are you looking for a fun, fast-paced, and magical job this summer? Santa’s Village is searching for enthusiastic, energetic, and friendly team members to help create unforgettable experiences for our guests! Whether you love the great outdoors, crave adventure, or just want to spread joy, we have the perfect job for you!

Available Positions: Campground Overnight Security Merchandise Team First Aid & Safety Lead Ride Operator Groundskeeper Elf Experience Performer Food & Beverage Team Guest Services & Park Admissions Attendant Aerial Park Guide

All ages welcome – must be 14 or older! Whether you’re a high school student looking for your first job, a retiree wanting a fun seasonal gig, or anywhere in between, we’d love to have you on our team!

Why Work at Santa’s Village? Flexible schedules & competitive wages Work in a one-of-a-kind theme park in the heart of Muskoka Build lifelong friendships & gain valuable experience Every shift feels like a little bit of Christmas magic

santasvillage.ca/employment Apply Now or Learn More:

Bonus: Bring your resume to the Job Fair and you could be hired on the spot!

“This Article Is Sponsored By Santa’s Village