­­Explorers’ Edge To Honour Gravenhurst Resident John Cooper

Winners of the 2024 Big Applause Awards will be honoured by Explorers’ Edge at a luncheon on February 19 at the Muskoka Bay Club in Gravenhurst, Ontario.

22 regional employees are recipients of the third annual awards, which were created by the organization to honour employee excellence in the regional tourism sector. Unique among industry recognition programs, nominations are submitted by co-workers, who wish to honour their colleagues for a job well done.

“These awards are truly heart-warming, not just because they honour the exceptional people who do such important work in all areas of the tourism and hospitality sector, but also because their efforts are recognized by the person standing next to them in the trenches,” said Jame Murphy, CEO of Explorers’ Edge.

“Each person who nominates a co-worker has to submit a few words about the nominee, and the thoughtful acknowledgement that comes with every nomination really speaks volumes about how important team members are to each other.”

At this year’s luncheon, Explorers’ Edge will present its own award of appreciation to a long-time supporter of the company, Gravenhurst resident John Cooper. Called the “Pillar of Support Award”, Murphy says the staff wanted to do something to show their appreciation for Cooper’s unwavering championing of the organization’s programs for close to a decade.

“John Cooper is no stranger to those who know him as a business icon and as a tireless volunteer for so many organizations across Muskoka,” said Murphy. “For Explorers’ Edge staff, we are always so appreciative of him taking the time to learn all he can about our organization, to attend as many events as possible, and to follow it all up with positive feedback afterwards. He is our biggest champion, and we are very grateful for his support.”

The event is open to community members who’d like to join the celebration of tourism employee excellence across Algonquin Park, the Almaguin Highlands, Loring-Restoule, Muskoka, west Parry Sound district and South Algonquin. Explorers’ Edge staff will also share highlights of the upcoming fiscal year’s destination development plan.