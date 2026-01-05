Tow Truck Struck By Vehicle On Hwy. 11 In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a collision involving a transport truck and a tow truck on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst.

On Sunday, January 4, 2026, at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Highway 11 northbound, just south of Luigi Road in Gravenhurst officers and a tow truck operator were on scene responding to reports of a single vehicle collision. While on scene, the tow truck was struck by a transport truck. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

A 27 year old male from Windsor has been charged with the following:

· Careless driving

· Fail to move into another lane for emergency vehicle or tow truck

The name of the driver was not released.

This incident serves as an important reminder of the risks faced by tow‑truck operators, emergency responders, and roadside‑assistance workers who routinely perform their duties in active traffic.

Motorists are urged to follow roadside‑safety practices when approaching stopped vehicles with flashing lights:

· Slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles, tow trucks, and roadside workers.

· Increase distance from workers and equipment operating near traffic lanes.

· Stay alert for changing road and weather conditions.

· Avoid distractions and give yourself extra time to react when approaching stopped vehicles.

These measures help protect those working to keep Ontario’s roadways safe.