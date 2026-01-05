Huntsville OPP Find Impaired Driver On West Street

Officers of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) are always looking for criminal driving behaviour.

On Saturday January 3, 2026 at 6:48 p.m., Huntsville OPP officers received a call from a concerned employee at local business advising that a male driver may possibly be driving impaired on West Rd in the Town of Huntsville. Officers located the vehicle on Gouldie Street and while speaking with the suspected driver, formed the ground to arrest the male for Impaired Driving.

As a result of the investigation, Scott West, 39 years old of Huntsville Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – Alcohol / Drugs

· Operation while impaired – Blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Drive Motor Vehicle – no license

The accused was released and is to appear in February 2026 before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge Ontario.

The accused was also issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 7days.

– DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE –

If you suspect impaired driving, please call 911. Keep our roads safe!