Ice Rescue In Georgian Bay Township Highlights Winter Safety Risks

Quick action last evening by OPP and partner emergency services prevented a potential tragedy after four hikers encountered a dangerous ice situation at McRae Lake Conservation Reserve .

On January 4, 2026, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Southern Georgian Bay Detachment responded to an emergency call involving four hikers at McCrae Lake Conservation Reserve in Georgian Bay Township.

The hikers had been snowshoeing and were returning to the trailhead after nightfall when one individual fell through the ice approximately 10 meters from shore. The submerged male was eventually able to pull himself from the water; however, during the rescue attempt, a second hiker became stranded on a piece of ice that broke free.

General patrol members on foot and on snowmobile, including OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Aviation Services, as well as, Georgian Bay Fire Department, and Muskoka EMS, responded promptly. Two hikers were transported by OPP helicopter to a local hospital for treatment of cold exposure and are expected to make a full recovery. Weather conditions at the time were extremely challenging, with temperatures near -15°C and recent heavy snowfall.

The OPP is thankful that all individuals were rescued without loss of life or major injury. However, this incident serves as a reminder of the importance of knowing your limits and capabilities when venturing into remote areas. Rescues of this nature require significant resources and place first responders at risk.

Safety Reminder

· The OPP urges anyone planning outdoor activities to take precautions:

· Carry a fully charged mobile phone and spare battery

· Use a navigation app such as what3words.

· Pack water and food.

· Inform someone of your route and expected return time.

· Dress appropriately for weather conditions.

· Avoid hiking at night or in low-light conditions.

· Stay on marked trails.