CBSA In Ontario: Highlights From 2025

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) highlights results and accomplishments in the province of Ontario for the period between January 1 and October 31, 2025.

Overview

The CBSA plays a critical role supporting the economy and security of Canada. We enforce laws at our border to protect Canada and facilitate the flow of travellers and goods to keep our economy strong. We intercept illegal drugs, guns, and weapons and prevent them from entering or leaving the country. We remove people who should not be in Canada, including those involved in terrorism, organized crime, and war crimes. We support Canadian business by administering trade legislation and agreements, and collecting applicable duties and taxes on imported goods.

The CBSA operates from many sites across the province of Ontario, including the Southern Ontario, Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and Northern Ontario Regions. The province of Ontario is also home to the CBSA National Headquarters, located in the National Capital Region, which is responsible for the central management and direction of the Agency’s operations across Canada and at locations abroad.

The Northern Ontario Region also provides services in the territory of Nunavut, where CBSA officers welcome travellers and cargo at Iqaluit International Airport, and clear cruise ships in remote locations.

A strong border: CBSA activities to protect Canadians and keep communities safe

Key statistics for the Southern Ontario Region:

4,083 illegal narcotic and smuggled tobacco seizures, including: 1,632 kg of cocaine 350 kg of methamphetamines 3 kg of opioids 96 kg of illegal cannabis 748,559 kg of tobacco

989 prohibited items seizures, including: 352 firearms 5,675 miscellaneous parts for firearms or magazines 795 prohibited weapons 424 prohibited devices

73 currency seizures, totalling over $1.6 million in undeclared currency

3,787 detector dog searches, resulting in 264 seizures of firearms and narcotics

148 people arrested for impaired driving-related offences

four missing children reunited with their families

Key statistics for the Greater Toronto Area Region:

7,708 illegal narcotic seizures, including:

205 kg of methamphetamines 372 kg of cocaine 552 kg of opioids 5,392 kg of illegal cannabis

4,313 firearms and prohibited items seizures, including: 47 firearms 43 miscellaneous parts for firearms or magazines 6,921 prohibited weapons 590 prohibited devices

306 currency seizures, totalling over $5.2 million in undeclared currency

6,247 detector dog searches, resulting in the interceptions of 7,493 individual food, plant and animal products, 349 seizures of firearms and narcotics, and 24 currency seizures

5,982 removals completed

eight missing children reunited with their families

187 stolen vehicles intercepted by inspecting over 8,500 outbound containers

Key statistics for the Northern Ontario Region:

890 illegal narcotic and smuggled tobacco seizures, including: 2 kg of opioids 238 kg of illegal cannabis 593 kg of tobacco

217 firearms and prohibited items seizures, including: 39 firearms 5,545 miscellaneous parts for firearms or magazines 230 prohibited weapons, including brass knuckles and stun guns 70 prohibited devices

35 currency seizures, totalling $606,052 in undeclared currency

3,192 detector dog searches, resulting in the interception of 338 individual food, plant and animal products, and 271 seizures of firearms and narcotics

37 people arrested for impaired driving-related offences

470 removals completed

six missing children reunited with their families

Ontario is home to the Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team (OFSET), a team of CBSA criminal investigators, intelligence analysts, and intelligence officers dedicated solely to investigating firearms smuggling in Ontario. The OFSET continues to strengthen its investigative impact in 2025. Building on 12 search warrants and 155 charges in its first two years, the OFSET is on pace to execute 12 warrants and lay 164 charges in its third year.

Activity highlights for Ontario

In the Southern Ontario Region:

Border services officers at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry seized a total of 1,317 kg of cocaine and 349 kg of methamphetamine from various commercial shipments coming from the United States between January 1 and October 31, 2025.

Between January 1 and October 31, 2025, border services officers at the Ambassador Bridge and Windsor-Detroit Tunnel ports of entry seized a total of 150 firearms, as well as 813 prohibited weapons and devices from travellers entering Canada.

As a result of the interception of firearm parts from several parcels by border services officers in Windsor, Mississauga, and Montreal, the CBSA’s Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team executed two unrelated search warrants in Windsor and London. These operations resulted in the seizure of the following items: 54 firearms; 30 prohibited auto sears; various firearm parts; 175 magazines, including 104 prohibited magazines and four 50-round drum magazines; privately manufactured firearms; a 3D printer; approximately 17,000 rounds of ammunition; 35 g of cocaine; 24.5 g of carfentanil; oxycodone and boric acid. Three individuals were charged with multiple offences under the Customs Act and the Criminal Code .

and the . In August, border services officers from the Niagara District seized 12 firearms and 12 magazines from a United States resident entering Canada on a boat at Port Weller Marina. CBSA criminal investigators laid nine charges under the Customs Act and Criminal Code .

and . From January 1 to October 31, 2025, border services officers at the Peace Bridge port of entry seized a total of $655,341 in undeclared currency, including $259,786 suspected to be proceeds of crime.

In the Greater Toronto Area Region:

The Specialized Border Interdiction Unit (SBIU) strengthened its partnership with the New Zealand Customs Service (NZCS), playing a key role in the development of the NZCS’s Border Interdiction Unit. The SBIU’s guidance has contributed to significant operational outcomes for the NZCS, including the interdiction of more than 300 kg of narcotics and the launch of several innovative joint operations. In September, the NZCS formally recognized the GTA Region’s SBIU as their lead subject-matter experts, highlighting the SBIU’s expertise on internal conspiracies, baggage offloads, and advanced interdiction practices.

On February 17, 2025, CBSA personnel at Toronto Pearson International Airport demonstrated exceptional leadership during the emergency response to the Delta Airlines flight that crash-landed at the airport. Amid immense pressure, officers and staff coordinated with partners and stakeholders to maintain clear communication and ensured calm, effective operations throughout the crisis. At the triage site, they supported crash victims by providing water, food, blankets, and spare clothing; helping first responders focus on lifesaving care and playing a critical role in inter-agency cooperation.

In April, border services officers at the International Mail Processing Centres in Mississauga, Ontario and Montreal, Quebec intercepted and seized a number of parcels imported from the United States containing a variety of firearm parts and personal identification documents and licenses, at least one of which appeared to be fraudulent. As a result, CBSA Investigators in the GTA Region arrested and charged a resident of Markham, Ontario in June. A search warrant of the individual’s vehicle and residence led to the seizure of multiple handguns, an assault-style rifle, firearm parts, ammunition, and spent casings. In total, the individual was charged with 10 offences contrary to the Customs Act and the Criminal Code , showcasing the excellent work of OFSET in disrupting illegal firearms trafficking in the GTA Region.

and the , showcasing the excellent work of OFSET in disrupting illegal firearms trafficking in the GTA Region. In January, the CBSA worked alongside the RCMP to arrest an individual in Mississauga, Ontario for possession and trafficking of narcotics, including Nitazenes. Nitazenes are a class of synthetic opioids which can be up to 20 times more potent than fentanyl. CBSA officers in Mississauga, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia, seized multiple shipments of synthetic opioids arriving from China, and intercepted additional shipments intended for international export. Using various investigative techniques, the CBSA’s GTA Regional Intelligence Section provided the RCMP with the evidence required to obtain a search and arrest warrant. This resulted in more than 5 kg of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and over $120,000 CAD in cash and other proceeds of crime seized from the accused’s residence in Mississauga.

From January 1 to October 31, 2025, CBSA officers in the GTA Region examined 8,538 shipping containers using advanced mobile x-ray technology to proactively target shipments destined for export. This resulted in the interception and recovery of 187 stolen vehicles, valued at more than $11.6 million CAD and representing over 14% of stolen vehicles recovered across the country. Working with intelligence and law enforcement partners, CBSA officers play a key role in intercepting stolen vehicles before they leave the country and protecting Canada’s trade system.

In the Northern Ontario Region:

CBSA participated in Project FESTER with Border Enforcement Security Task Force partners in Akwesasne, Cornwall and Ottawa. Surveillance and intelligence gathered by intelligence officers helped establish how criminal networks were smuggling illegal firearms into Canada. As a result, 33 handguns, two assault-style rifles and significant quantities of cocaine, fentanyl and currency were seized. Twenty individuals are facing more than 700 criminal charges, and the flow of these dangerous goods into our communities has been disrupted.

Across the region, officers continued to stop inadmissible people from entering Canada in all modes. At the Lansdowne port of entry, officers removed 42 foreign nationals for attempting to import prohibited goods such as handguns and narcotics. Cornwall officers intercepted an individual suspected of committing war crimes. In Fort Frances, commercial rail officers intercepted non-reported individuals in rail cars in multiple instances, resulting in arrests.

In Cornwall, Ottawa, and Pigeon River, CBSA officers and investigators disrupted the smuggling of unmarked and undeclared tobacco and cannabis products. Seizures included 204 kg of CBD powder, 37 kg of cannabis, 50 kg of cigars and over 200,000 nicotine pouches. Investigations led to multiple Customs Act and Excise Act convictions and fines. This work protects Canadian communities by stopping the potential proceeds of crime from financing other criminal activity, such as narcotics, firearms and human smuggling.

and convictions and fines. This work protects Canadian communities by stopping the potential proceeds of crime from financing other criminal activity, such as narcotics, firearms and human smuggling. The CBSA’s St. Lawrence District Marine Unit seized 23 vessels and issued fines for failing to report or illegally import cannabis. Officers’ presence on the water contributed to a 23% increase in compliant marine telephone reporting compared to 2024.

In Ottawa, officers intercepted 15 shipments of counterfeit goods, including handbags and smartphones. In Fort Frances and Lansdowne, officers detected tires and pillows being imported with a false country of origin, stopping the attempted evasion of over $5.8 million in duty and taxes. These investigations help protect and strengthen Canada’s economy.

In Iqaluit, the CBSA expanded its Boarding at Sea training program, equipping officers with advanced skills to perform northern cruise ship examinations and screen travellers and cargo at Iqaluit Airport. Officers trained to board vessels in harsh environments and swim in arctic waters. This preparedness ensures the Agency can continue to offer effective border security while serving remote northern communities.

Facilitating the flow of travellers into Canada

In the Southern Ontario Region, the CBSA:

welcomed 16.5 million individuals, accounting for 46% of the national total of land border travellers.

In the Greater Toronto Area Region, the CBSA:

welcomed 13.2 million individuals, accounting for 42% of the national total of air travellers and 19% of the national travellers who crossed in all modes (land, air, marine and rail).

In the Northern Ontario Region, the CBSA:

welcomed 4.5 million individuals, accounting for 6% of the national total of travellers who crossed in all modes (land, air, marine and rail).

welcomed 615,430 domestic travellers in Cornwall.

In the province of Ontario, the CBSA:

processed 9,350 asylum applications as of November 30, 2025. By the same date last year, the Agency had processed 22,939 asylum applications in Ontario.

Supporting the economy

In the Southern Ontario Region, the CBSA:

processed 2,574,619 commercial trucks and 3.2 million courier shipments.

assessed $14.3 billion in duties and taxes, and $94.18 billion in value for duty on goods imported by trusted traders.

In the Greater Toronto Area Region, the CBSA:

processed 76 million courier shipments.

assessed $9.57 billion in duties and taxes, and $63.45 billion in value for duty on goods imported by trusted traders.

In the Northern Ontario Region, the CBSA:

processed 225,783 commercial trucks, 213 marine containers, and 772,249 courier shipments.

assessed $876 million in duties and taxes, and $2.56 billion in value for duty on goods imported by trusted traders.

“I have visited CBSA officers at ports of entry across the country and seen up close their commitment and dedication. I have also seen the enthusiasm of the newest cohort of CBSA graduates as we begin to hire the 1,000 new border officers we promised. I want to thank all those who work for the CBSA for their extraordinary work this past year and for all they do to protect our communities and support our economy. We are continuing to bolster these efforts by hiring more officers and investing in our Border Plan to keep Canadians safe.”

– The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety