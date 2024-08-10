Tow Truck Carrying OPP Cruiser Struck A Tractor Trailer

A tow truck driver was charged for careless driving after colliding with a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) while hauling an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) cruiser.

On August 9, 2024, at approximately 5:30 a.m. the North Bay OPP and North Bay Ambulance responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 in Callander involving a tractor trailer and a tow truck carrying an OPP cruiser.

It was determined that the tow truck struck the rear of the tractor trailer. The tow truck driver, a 32-year-old from Powassan, received minor injuries and was charged with careless driving. All vehicles sustained extensive damage and the highway was re-opened at approximately 11:00 a.m.