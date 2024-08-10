Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, issued the following statement on today’s monthly employment release by Statistics Canada, which showed Ontario added more than 22,000 jobs in July.

“Employment in Ontario has increased for the seventh consecutive month, as our government remains laser-focused on rebuilding our economy, attracting investment, keeping costs down for families across Ontario and connecting workers to better jobs and bigger paycheques.

As we continue to bring back Ontario’s manufacturing industry, our government is working hard to ensure that Ontario workers are supported, primed for success and ready to fill rewarding jobs in growing sectors.

Last month, we announced a historic expansion of the Skills Development Fund (SDF) Training Stream, committing up to an additional $260 million – the largest investment in skills training in the province’s history. This new investment will help tackle the province’s labour shortages and connect more workers with better jobs and bigger paycheques.

Since its launch in 2021, Ontario’s SDF Training Stream has helped almost 600,000 workers train for in-demand sectors, including over 66,000 construction workers, over 92,000 manufacturing workers and over 36,000 PSWs and health-care workers.

Across a range of key industries, including the auto, aerospace and life sciences sectors, our government will continue to lay the groundwork for new investments and job creation, while equipping workers with the skills they need for the jobs of tomorrow.”