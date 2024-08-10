Gravenhurst Resident Guilty Of Hunting While Trespassing And Discharging Firearm From A Conveyance

The Ontario government is safeguarding the public from unsafe hunting practices and ensuring hunters respect private property.

Tony Schell of Gravenhurst pleaded guilty to hunting while trespassing and discharging a firearm from a conveyance. He was fined $4,000 and received a 10-year hunting licence suspension.

The court heard that on November 7, 2023, conservation officers were conducting a controlled wildlife decoy operation on private property on Parkers Point Road near the Town of Gravenhurst. The operation was in response to public complaints of unsafe hunting activities and trespassing onto posted private property. Schell observed the decoy and shot twice from inside his vehicle onto the posted private property where the decoy was placed. He was subsequently arrested on site.

Justice of the Peace Cheryl McLean heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Bracebridge, on May 8, 2024.

