The Town Of Bracebridge Just Got A New Website

This week, the Town of Bracebridge launched its new website. Aligning with Council’s priorities of continuous improvement and enhancing communications with the community, contributors from each of the Town’s departments conducted a thorough review of web content and updated webpages to improve the overall user experience and evolve the Town’s digital presence, as recommended in the 2021 Communications Strategy.

NEW Parks and Facilities Portal/Page

Bracebridge is home to beautiful parks, a network of trails, community meeting points, facilities and more. Now, community members can find details on all of these amenities in one convenient place. Each location is identified geographically on an interactive map and lists all location amenities and details. The Parks and Facilities page offers an effective solution to communicate valuable information to community members by providing easy-to-access information in one area, allowing users to search for specific criteria based on interests ensuring visitors get the accurate information they need to find local attractions and amenities.

NEW Subscription Categories

A key component of any website is its ease of use. What’s better is the ability to have updates delivered directly to your inbox. The Town has added new subscription categories to ensure users and community members receive the most up-to-date information and opportunities. In addition to the subscription categories that were available on the previous site, new categories include job opportunities, bid opportunities, planning notices and council correspondence. Subscribe for updates at bracebridge.ca/subscribe.

Have your say!

The Town’s website is a hub for vital information and details the community relies on every day from building permits to swimming lessons and everything in between. The Town is committed to continuous improvement and strives to make updates and additions regularly to ensure this remains true. If you have any comments, feedback, suggestions or find a broken link, please email media@bracebridge.ca.