Orillia Resident Charged With Impaired After Almost Hitting OPP Vehicle

Two officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment while on patrol were nearly struck in the intersection of Highway 12 and Vasey Road Severn Township by an approaching vehicle at approximately 11:56 p.m. August 8, 2024.

The officers stopped the Subaru sedan with Ontario plate DOBETT3R and upon speaking with the driver, entered into a drinking and driving investigation.

As a result Jason McCormack 47 years of Orillia has been charged criminally with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 22, 2024 was served a 90 day driver’s licence suspension and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.