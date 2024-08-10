Increasing Amount Of Impaired Drivers Is A Concern For Local OPP Officers

The Central Region of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has seen an increase in locals and visitors this summer enjoying the scenic roads, lakes, and cottage areas. Unfortunately, an increasing amount of impaired drivers have continued to endanger the lives of those on our roads and waterways.

As of August 6, 2024, the Central Region OPP has laid 1,496 impaired-related charges this year, a number that has been steadily increasing with the nice weather.

The OPP remains committed in its zero-tolerance policy towards impaired driving, whether it’s alcohol or drugs. If police determine that you are driving while impaired, you will face penalties immediately. Impaired driving is a crime under the Criminal Code of Canada and the consequences are serious. Those convicted of impaired driving may:

Face a jail sentence

Lose their licence

Have their vehicle impounded

Need to pay an administrative monetary penalty

Need to attend an education or treatment program

Be fined upon conviction

Be required to install an ignition interlock device in their vehicle

End up with a criminal record

The full list of penalties for impaired driving are listed here.

If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it. In doing so, you may save a life. Let’s work together and prioritize safety to ensure a memorable summer for everyone.