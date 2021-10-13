Tourism Businesses Get Support To Recover From Impacts Of COVID-19

The Ontario government is investing $100 million through the new Ontario Tourism Recovery Program to help stabilize the tourism industry as it recovers from the impacts of COVID-19. The Ontario Tourism Recovery Program is aimed at supporting for-profit tourism businesses that have had to fully or partially shut down during the pandemic. The funding will help businesses to re-open safely, retain and create jobs, and develop innovative tourism experiences.

Business eligible for the funding include bed and breakfasts, resorts, campgrounds, hunting and fishing camps, farm-based tourist attractions, amusement parks, recreational attractions, sightseeing tours, museums, Indigenous attractions, cinemas, boat tours, ski hills, live performance venues, convention centres, marinas, wineries, breweries, golf courses, passenger airlines, motor coaches, and more.

Awarded funding can be applied to eligible expenses occurring between April 1, 2021 and March 2022. Eligible expenses include staff salaries, operating costs, costs related to strengthening health and safety measures, tourism experience improvements, marketing and website development.

“Tourism is an incredibly valuable industry in Ontario, and a pillar of the Parry Sound – Muskoka economy,” said Parry Sound – Muskoka MPP Norm Miller “I am very pleased to see Ontario supporting these businesses as they recover from the impacts of the pandemic. I encourage eligible business to consider applying for the Ontario Tourism Recovery Program.

The application portal opens October 13, 2021. Applications will close on November 10, 2021.