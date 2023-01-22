Toronto International Boat Show Is Back And Celebrating 65 Years

Canada’s premier boating marketplace returns to in-person show at the Enercare Centre for the first time since 2020

The boating industry has seen unprecedented demand over the past three years, and with the catalyst of the pandemic, the industry has also experienced exponential growth in product advances and technology across all marine sectors. One of North America’s premier boating events, the Toronto International Boat Show, will mark its highly anticipated return to an in-person consumer show, January 20 – 29, to debut more than 100 product innovations, new recreational boats and watersports accessories, and more electric boats than ever before.

The Toronto Boat Show is THE boating event of the year, and best place to discover the latest trends and innovations, to connect directly with boat dealers and manufacturers, and to get unbiased information and answers to boating-related questions. For the first time since 2020, boaters and outdoor water enthusiasts will be able to attend the Toronto Boat Show to see, touch, board, and speak to more than 450 exhibitors to get ready for the upcoming season ahead. Hundreds of boats of all sizes and lifestyles will be available to purchase and pre-order from fishing dinghies to family pontoons, sailboats to inflatable boats, powerboats and wake boats – and plenty of paddleboards, kayaks, canoes and inflatables.

And hot off the heels of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the newest technology in electric boats will be making a big splash at the 2023 Toronto Boat Show with more sustainable alternatives by way of boats, motors, and solar-powered accessories than ever before.

The world’s largest indoor Lake for boaters is also back in 2023 to put some summer in winter! Transforming the ice rink in Coca-Cola Coliseum with over a million gallons of water, The Lake will offer free boat rides and demonstrations, stand up paddleboard races, and hands on activities such as canoeing, kayaking, and wakeboarding lessons! The Indoor Wakeboard Canadian Championship takes over on Opening Weekend (Jan. 20 – 22) when the best riders from across the country converge to compete, including reigning Canadian champions Riley Dillon (Men) and Kelsey Chiappa (Women).

Waterskiing and Wakeboarding “jam” showcases on The Lake will entertain throughout the 10-day event, culminating with thrilling finale shows on closing weekend, Jan. 27 – 29.

Additional highlights include:

The Great Canadian Fish Tank – A 40ft aquarium stocked with native Ontario marine species, where fishing enthusiasts and novices can gain tips and techniques to cast, lure, and catch the big one.

Canada SailGP Team: Join Canada SailGP Team’s Flight Controller, Billy Gooderham to hear all about the most exciting on-water race where nine teams compete in 11 events around the world on high-tech hydrofoil catamarans.

Celebrate Antique and Vintage Boats: Canada’s rich boating history spans over 100 years; and Ontario is home to an amazing array of antique mahogany launches, cedar strips, classic fiberglass runabouts, and ski boats. Get up close to the craftsmanship of these beautiful boats, and learn about the history behind them.

Kids & Classics Boatshops Museum: Great for the entire family, participants can carve a miniature paddle, assemble an antique outboard, and enjoy other fun activities while learning about the Classics Boatshops Museum where antique boats are restored and community boat-building programs.

More than 300 Free Hourly Seminars: Boating experts from around the world will be on stage to educate, inspire, and entertain audiences by sharing their spellbinding adventures, advice and expertise on a variety of boating subjects and interests. Click here for seminar speakers and schedules.

NEW this year, the Toronto Boat Show will feature a Boaters Resource Centre. Various boating authorities and recreational organizations including Parks Canada, Canadian Power and Sail Squadron, Transport Canada, and Boating Ontario to name a few, will be on hand to provide unbiased answers and information to empower safe boating, confidence, and preparation to get out on the water and discover the boating lifestyle. The Show offers plenty of educational resources from licenses to boat insurance and boat-handling for boaters of all skill levels.

For programming and seminar schedules, and more information about the 2023 Toronto International Boat Show, go to www.TorontoBoatShow.com. Ticket prices start at $5, and General Admission is $22.

The Toronto Boat Show in partnership with GO Transit is pleased to offer combination Boat Show Tickets and GO Transit Combo Passes to take visitors right to Exhibition Place and the Enercare Centre. For more information on GO Transit schedules, TTC and UP Express public transportation, go to TorontoBoatShow.com.

2023 Toronto International Boat Show

Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place

January 21 – 29, 2023:

Weekdays (23 – 27)

11am – 7pm

Saturdays (21 & 28)

10am – 6pm

Sunday, January 22

10am – 6pm

Sunday, January 29

10am – 5pm