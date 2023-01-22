Impaired Driver Hits Parked Car In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP are reporting an Impaired driver on January 20th, 2023. Just before 11 p.m. a concerned citizen called the police when they observed a vehicle hit a parked car in the area of Bay Street and Muskoka Road in Gravenhurst.

Moments later an officer who was in the vicinity of the collision located the vehicle near Hotchkiss Street. Further investigation led to the arrest of 34-year-old Gilles Barriault from Prince Edward Island and was charged with the following:

Operation While Impaired

Over 80

Fail to remain

Disobey stop sign

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on February 14, 2023 to answer to his charges.