Toronto City Councillor Michael Thompson’s sexual assault trial has been scheduled for October 7, 10, 11, 21 and 25.

Thompson’s lawyer, Leora Shemesh, appeared in the Bracebridge courthouse via Zoom on Tuesday, where she and the crown attorney confirmed the councillor’s trial dates.

The former deputy mayor of Toronto is charged with two counts of sexual assault in connection with separate incidences from July 2022 at a cottage in Muskoka.

Thompson, who represents Scarborough Centre, has denied these allegations and was elected for a sixth term in October 2022 after the charges were made public. However, he agreed to resign as chair of the Toronto council’s economic development committee and deputy mayor.

Pre-trial motion dates were also set for June 7, July 24 and August 19.