Celebrate Earth Day With The Bracebridge Library

Join the Bracebridge Library at Memorial Park this Saturday, April 20, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm for their first ever Earth Day event and become a Planet Protector! Celebrate with live entertainment by children’s performer Wilderness Betty at 1:10 pm and 2:30 pm, nature games, recycled crafts, sustainable snacks, and more. Each child will also get to make their own Planet Protector badge!

The Library would also like to thank its fantastic community partners, Muskoka Conservancy, Muskoka Watershed Council, and Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, for joining in on the Earth Day fun.

The Library hopes to see you there, and don’t forget to bring your reusable water bottle!

Date: Saturday, April 20

Time: 1:00 – 3:00 PM

Location: Memorial Park

Website: https://bracebridgelibrary.ca/event/earth-day-planet-protectors/