OPP Hosting Career Expo At General Headquarters In Orillia

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is hosting a Career Expo on April 20, 2024, at its General Headquarters (GHQ) in Orillia.

The event will allow attendees to discover currently available civilian and uniform careers within the OPP, speak with recruiters and learn about the organization to better prepare their applications.

Members representing various areas of the OPP that are currently hiring will be providing detailed information sessions throughout the day. Attendees are encouraged to sign up for the session(s) that would be of most interest. Session details, including registration links, are listed below:

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Location: OPP GHQ – 777 Memorial Ave. Orillia, ON.

Time: Session times vary:

Session 1 – Fleet, Supply and Weapons Services Bureau

Registration begins at 8:00 AM. Session begins at 8:30 AM.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/opp-career-expo-session-1-tickets-866755177067

Session 2 – Auxiliary, Cadet and Special Constables

Registration begins at 9:30 AM. Session begins at 10:00 AM.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/opp-career-expo-session-2-tickets-866771746627

Session 3 – Uniform Recruitment – Provincial Constables

Registration begins at 11:00 AM. Session begins at 11:30 AM.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/opp-career-expo-session-3-tickets-866773431667

Session 4 – Provincial Communications Centres and Civilian Data Entry

Registration begins at 12:30 PM. Session begins at 1:00 PM.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/opp-career-expo-session-4-tickets-866786400457

Session 5 – Civilian Careers

Registration begins at 2:00 PM. Session begins at 2:30 PM.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/opp-career-expo-session-5-tickets-866788266037

Anyone interested in attending must pre-register by visiting the respective session links. Attendees must adhere to the cancellation policy, dress code and instructions on the registration page. Parking will be available onsite.

For a full list of upcoming recruitment events, visit www.opp.ca/events.

The Ontario Provincial Police is dedicated to ensuring open, accessible, equitable and respectful workplaces, and is committed to reflecting the diverse communities it serves.