Muskoka Lakes Fire Department To Host Family Safety Night

The Muskoka Lakes Fire Department is proud to announce they will be hosting a Family Safety Day in partnership with the Ontario Provincial Police, Muskoka Paramedics, CN Rail, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and many other community partners. Families are invited to attend this free event to enjoy fun activities, demonstrations, and prizes.

Be sure to look for Muskoka411 on location with lots of free samples and giveaways.

This is a great time to interact with emergency responders in a safe environment, see the equipment that responds in the event of an emergency, and hang out with Sparky, Band-Aid Beaver, and Smokey Bear.

Event: Muskoka Lakes Family Safety Day

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Time(s): 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Location: Port Carling Arena, 3 Bailey Street, Port Carling, ON

Contact: Douglas Holland

Fire Prevention Officer

dholland@muskokalakes.ca

(705) 765-3156 Ext 282

www.muskokalakes.ca