TLDSB Kindergarten Registration For Sept. 2023 Now Open

Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) has opened registration for Kindergarten. The Board offers both Junior and Senior Kindergarten programs, where our youngest students discover how to learn cooperatively with others. At this age, play is an important way of learning. As children play, they are learning about the world and how it works, about other people, and about themselves.

Parents/guardians of children who are turning four in 2023 are to visit the Kindergarten Registration page on tldsb.ca to register. To find out which elementary school they will attend based on the home address, use the school locator.

When registering, have the following items ready:

Proof of age for each child

Name and phone number for family doctor

Ontario Health Card number (optional)

Child’s immunization record

Residence road name and 911 address

September may seem like a far way away, but it’s important for TLDSB to know how many students are enrolled so that staffing and spaces for the upcoming school year can be made. TLDSB asks all parents/guardians to register their child(ren) by the end of February.

If you have further questions, contact your child(ren)’s local elementary school.