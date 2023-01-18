Tims Launches Vanilla Coconut Latte, Vanilla Coconut Cappuccino And Vanilla Coconut Cold Brew

For a limited time, Tim Hortons is serving up three new handcrafted Vanilla Coconut-flavoured beverages that make for the perfect treat when you’re craving something special on your Tims Run.

The Vanilla Coconut Cold Brew and the espresso-based Vanilla Coconut Latte and Vanilla Coconut Cappuccino are made with our 100 per cent ethically sourced Premium Arabica Beans.

They’re made-to-order just the way you like it, including with your choice of cream, milk or an oat or almond beverage. The Vanilla Coconut Latte and Vanilla Coconut Cappuccino are topped with toasted coconut, while our Vanilla Coconut Cold Brew is finished off with a layer of espresso-infused foam.

“Our new Vanilla Coconut beverages are the perfect way to add a little something special to your day,” says Victoria Stewart, Director of Beverage Innovation at Tim Hortons.

“The combination of rich vanilla flavours with just the right hint of coconut tastes delicious in a hot Latte or Cappuccino, or in a Cold Brew. If you’re looking to elevate your coffee routine with something new, you have to give our Vanilla Coconut beverages a try.”

The Vanilla Coconut Latte, Vanilla Coconut Cappuccino and Vanilla Coconut Cold Brew are available for a limited time at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada.