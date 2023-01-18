Minor Collision In Bracebridge Leads To Significant Charges

On Tuesday January 17, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle stuck in the centre median on Highway 11 in Bracebridge. Officers arrived and soon entered into a criminal investigation.

Police have charged 39 year-old Daniel Roberts of Fenelon Falls, ON with the following:

  • Obstruct Peace Officer
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine)
  • Possession of Break In Instruments
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime X 2
  • Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition
  • Careless Storage of a Firearm

Also charged is 34 year-old Amanda Corby of Highland Grove, ON with the following:

  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order X 4
  • Possession of Break In Instruments
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
  • Careless Storage of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Forged Document
  • Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

They are both scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 28, 2023 to answer to their charges.

