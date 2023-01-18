Minor Collision In Bracebridge Leads To Significant Charges

On Tuesday January 17, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle stuck in the centre median on Highway 11 in Bracebridge. Officers arrived and soon entered into a criminal investigation.
Police have charged 39 year-old Daniel Roberts of Fenelon Falls, ON with the following:
- Obstruct Peace Officer
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine)
- Possession of Break In Instruments
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime X 2
- Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition
- Careless Storage of a Firearm
Also charged is 34 year-old Amanda Corby of Highland Grove, ON with the following:
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order X 4
- Possession of Break In Instruments
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
- Careless Storage of a Firearm
- Possession of a Forged Document
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order
They are both scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 28, 2023 to answer to their charges.