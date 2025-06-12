TLDSB Appoints New Superintendent Of Business Services

Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicole Britton to the role of superintendent of Business Services, with responsibilities for all aspects of the Financial Services Department. Replacing Tim Ellis who formerly held this role, Britton will assume the role starting Monday, June 9.

With a strong background in financial leadership and proven track record in public sector finance, Britton brings valuable knowledge to the role. Britton began working at TLDSB in 2000 as a financial analyst, and became the senior manager of Financial Services in 2018. She is a Chartered Professional Account (CPA), with a Business Supervisory Officer’s Certification.

“We are excited to welcome Nicole to the team. She is known across the system for her professionalism, kindness, patience, and breadth of knowledge,” said TLDSB director of education, Wes Hahn. “She will be an asset to the senior team at TLDSB”

In her role, Britton will oversee the development, monitoring, and long-term financial planning of the Board’s budget, along with strategic leadership in accounting, payroll, and procurement.

“I look forward to working with the senior leadership team and trustees, new challenges, and to continue being part of the Financial Services team,” said Britton. “I have worked in finance for TLDSB for almost 25 years, which allows me to bring the technical knowledge required to this role, as well as what I’ve learned as a leader, particularly in the areas of collaboration, communications, and positivity.”

Britton lives in Bobcaygeon and has two grown children, enjoys outdoor activities, plays volleyball recreationally, and loves a good board game.