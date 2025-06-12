OPP And District Of Muskoka Partner To Designate School Areas As Community Safety Zones

As part of the Huntsville OPP detachments commitment to the safety of our school aged children and youth, officers patrol all school zones in Huntsville and Lake of Bays, in order to bring awareness and provide deterrence of poor driving behaviours in those areas.

On a daily basis, members of the Huntsville OPP detachment patrol schools zones as a way of being visible and hopefully deterring motorist from driving poorly or in a manner that creates risks for pedestrians, cyclists and student

In keeping with this theme, the Huntsville OPP approached the District of Muskoka to partner in making all Huntsville schools, on District maintained roadways, Community Safety Zones. The District of Muskoka took this initiative even further and proposed doing this for all school zones located on District maintained roadways. Recently, the District of Muskoka designated all schools these mentioned schools as Community Safety Zones in OPP patrolled areas throughout Muskoka. As of this week, Community Safety Zones signage has been installed at all locations and the community should be aware to slow down in these zones.

A School Zone is a designated stretch of roadway, recognized under provincial legislation, which includes school safety zone signs (amber flashing lights) and a variety of measures such as crossing guards, watch your speed signs, improved pavement makings, among other possible improvements.

The ultimate goals of this initiative is to reduce the risks to vulnerable road users, such as students, pedestrians and cyclists. Designating these School Zones as Community Safety Zones supports this goal by increasing the fines for speeding violations.

In addition to the new signage the District of Muskoka is installing, the OPP will continue to patrol these areas as before and any enforcement actions will result in double the fines for that posted community safety zone. (Highway Traffic Act of Ontario section 128)

This partnership has allowed us to enhance the safety and enforcement of rules of the road in the areas our children and families walk through every day.

It should be noted that although e-bikes and motorized scooters should not be exceeding 40km/h in any instance, they are not to be operated on a sidewalk and must follow the same rules of the road, including obeying traffic laws. Riders must also be at least 16 years old, wear a helmet, and maintain these modes of transportation in good working order.

Example of fines in a Community Safety Zone (CSZ) + Victim Surcharge fee (VS)

Km/h over posted limit NON-CSZ Basic FINE Community Safety Zone FINE

10 km/h over $25.00 + VS = $40.00 $50.00 + VS = $65.00

20 km/h over $75.00 + VS = $95.00 $150.00 + VS = $180.00

30 km/h over $180.00 + VS = $220.00 $360.00 + VS = $45000