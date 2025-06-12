OPP Investigate Fatal Collision On Hwy. 69 in The Township of the Archipelago

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles where one person has died.

On June 11, 2025, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle on Highway 69 in The Township of the Archipelago.

The deceased has been identified as a 69-year-old from the Ottawa area.

The investigation is on-going with the assistance of the OPP’s North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) Team, The OPP’s Technical Collision Investigator (TCI) and Reconstructionist.

The Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario – Ontario Forensic pathology Service (OCCO-OFPS) is assisting, and a post-mortem examination will take place at a later time.

Highway 69 was closed for several hours but has since re-opened.