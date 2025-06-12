Structure Fire In South River Under Investigation

The Almaguin Highlands Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a structure fire in South River.

On Wednesday June 11, 2025, at approximately 2:00 a.m., the Almaguin Highlands OPP and the South River Machar Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Broadway Avenue in South River.

The North East Region (NER) OPP Forensic Identification Service (FIS), the Almaguin Highlands Crime Unit, and the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) are assisting with the investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.