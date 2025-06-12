Ontario Recognizing Eva Zachary Of Bracebridge For The Attorney General’s Victim Services Awards Of Distinction

Acknowledging the important supports and services that dedicated individuals and organizations provide to victims of crime.

The Ontario government is celebrating the exceptional contributions of professionals, organizations, and volunteers committed to supporting crime victims.

The Attorney General’s Victim Services Awards of Distinction appreciate dedicated individuals who raise awareness of victims’ issues in Ontario and uplift people who have experienced victimization due to crime. Eva Zachary from Bracebridge has been selected as a recipient of this esteemed award for the 2024-25 term.

“Eva’s impactful leadership and commitment to our community is truly inspiring,” said Graydon Smith, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka, “It’s people like Eva that make our riding strong and resilient.”

Eva Zachary is the respected executive director of Muskoka Victim Services and has dedicated over 15 years to supporting victims of crime in this role. Eva is a caring leader who consistently collaborates with community partners to build bridges and improve victim support.

Eva’s unwavering dedication, compassion, and resilience can be seen throughout Parry Sound-Muskoka, making her a revered community leader. As a member of the Domestic Violence Death Review Committee with the office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Association Chiefs of Police – Victim Assistance Committee, Eva boldly advocates for vulnerable individuals within Parry Sound-Muskoka.

Alongside receiving the Victim Services Awards of Distinction, Eva has also been awarded the 2024 Victims and Survivors of Crime Week Excellence Award and was nominated for a YWCA Muskoka Women of Distinction Award.

“This award is a recognition of our government’s appreciation of local leaders like Eva who provide grassroots community support that helps people when they need it most,” said MPP Graydon Smith.