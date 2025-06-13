Bracebridge Council Approves New Municipal Accommodation Tax To Support Local Tourism And Services

Yesterday, Town Council approved the introduction of a Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) to support tourism promotion and enhance local services. The new program will come into effect on October 1, 2025.

The MAT will apply at a rate of 4% per room night, aligning Bracebridge with neighbouring communities such as Huntsville and Gravenhurst. This implementation timeline provides local accommodators with the opportunity to prepare and establish the necessary internal processes for collection.

The Town undertook a community engagement process last summer to seek feedback from the local business and tourism sectors. Through online surveys and stakeholder meetings, local accommodators and tourism operators provided valuable input on the proposed MAT, its timing, and structure. Their feedback played a key role in developing a model that reflects local priorities and aligns with best practices across the region.

To ensure transparency and effective reinvestment, the Town plans to establish a municipal service corporation (MSC) to manage and distribute 50% of the MAT revenues to support tourism promotion in Bracebridge. The MSC board is expected to have a majority of members from the local accommodation sector, providing a direct voice in how tourism investments are made. The remaining 50% of the MAT revenue will be retained by the Town to support community services and infrastructure, including visitor-related projects.

For more information on the Municipal Accommodation Tax in Bracebridge, visit bracebridge.ca/MAT.

“Introducing the Municipal Accommodation Tax is an important step forward to sustainably fund tourism initiatives and community services that benefit both visitors and residents. We are committed to working closely with the local accommodation sector to ensure a smooth transition and continued growth of Bracebridge as a destination of choice.” – Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge