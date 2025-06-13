Sandhill Nursery To Host “Savour The Summer” Fundraising Event Supporting Huntsville Festival Of The Arts

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) invites the community to an enchanting evening of mystery, culinary excellence, and entertainment at “Savour the Summer,” taking place at Sandhill Nursery on August 30th at 5:30 PM. This unique fundraising event promises to deliver an unforgettable Muskoka experience while supporting the region’s vibrant arts community.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Sandhill Nursery, the evening will transport guests into an interactive mystery game where attendees become detectives for the night. Participants will piece together clues and solve puzzles for the chance to win incredible prizes generously donated by Deerhurst Resort, Algonquin Outfitters, Ron Henry Jewellers, and Sandhill Nursery.

“We’re thrilled to bring together the best of Muskoka’s hospitality, entertainment, and community spirit for this special evening,” said HfA board member Myke Malone. “Savour the Summer represents everything we love about our region – exceptional local businesses, engaging experiences, and strong community support for the arts.”

The evening’s culinary experience will feature delicious food prepared by one of Sandhill Nursery’s exciting new restaurants, complemented by complimentary craft beverages courtesy of Lake of Bays Brewing Co. Following the mystery game, guests can enjoy live music, additional food and beverages for purchase, and socializing under the stars in a festive atmosphere perfect for summer evening entertainment.

All proceeds from Savour the Summer will directly benefit the Huntsville Festival of the Arts, a registered charity committed to enriching the cultural life of residents and visitors throughout the region through performance, education, and community engagement programming.

Event Details:

Date: August 30th

Time: 5:30 PM

Location: Sandhill Nursery, 1686 Aspdin Rd

Ticket Price: $85 plus HST (includes admission, choice of one dish, and complimentary alcoholic beverage – beer or wine)

Activities: Interactive mystery game, gourmet dining, live music, prizes

Beneficiary: Huntsville Festival of the Arts

Tickets and additional information are available at huntsvillefestival.ca. Space is limited for this intimate community gathering.