Tips For Completing An Online Police Record Check

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to provide the public with some tips to help applicants living in OPP-policed areas obtain their online police record check.

The OPP provides four types of police record checks:

Criminal Record Check (CRC)

Criminal Record and Judicial Matters Check (CRJMC)

Vulnerable Sector Check (VSC)

OPP Non-Parent Custody Check (LE213)

All record check applications must be submitted through the online portal, as record checks are not completed at OPP detachments. During the application process, applicants complete a brief questionnaire to help them select the correct type of check.

Due to significant demand for online police record checks, specifically Vulnerable Sector Checks, applicants may experience a delay in receiving their results. To ensure fairness and transparency to all, the OPP does not offer expedited or ‘rush’ services and police record checks are processed in the order they are received.

For those who have already applied, you are encouraged to check the application website for current processing dates. These dates are updated three times per week and reflect the most up-to-date information. This online service is available 24/7, allowing individuals to submit requests and track their applications without needing to call or visit a detachment.

The OPP is committed to delivering timely and efficient service and understands how important police record checks are to individuals and organizations across our communities. We are actively implementing improvements to enhance processing times and reduce backlogs. We remain committed to ensuring reliable access for the public and truly value your patience and cooperation.

For more information, please visit the OPP online police record check process webpage. Please note that detachment staff are unable to process any applications locally.

If you have questions about your record check, please contact 1-833-909-0057 or opp.virtualdesk@tritoncanada.ca. We ask that members of the public use this line rather than calling the OPP’s non-emergency line (1-888-310-1122) to ensure those who require an immediate police response due to an ongoing crime or threat to public safety are able to access the critical support and resources they need.