Legendary Media Officer Passes The Torch At Southern Georgian Bay OPP

The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police announces that Provincial Constable David Hobson, a well-known and respected media spokesperson, will be passing the torch to fellow officers who will carry forward his legacy of public engagement.

For many years, Dave has been the trusted voice of the OPP in communities including Midland, Penetanguishene, Tiny, Tay, and Georgian Bay Townships, ensuring that our municipalities remained informed and engaged. His dedication to transparency and open communication has strengthened trust between police and the community. Dave was always willing to put anything aside to fulfill his media duties, demonstrating his commitment to public safety and information sharing.

Dave began his policing career in 1985 and retired in 2015, he later served with the Anishinabek Police Service before returning to Southern Georgian Bay OPP as a part-time media officer. Beyond his policing role, Dave has been deeply involved in community initiatives, including serving as a longtime member of the Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation, leading the Safe and Sober Awareness Committee, and earning MADD Simcoe County’s Outstanding Policing Award for his efforts in the fight against impaired driving in 2024.

OPP Superintendent Todd Pittman, who worked closely with Dave, shared:

“Provincial Constable Dave Hobson has been an outstanding ambassador for the OPP and the communities we serve. His professionalism, integrity, and passion for public safety have set the standard for what it means to be a media officer. We are grateful for his years of dedication and wish him all the best as he moves into this next chapter. Dave Hobson has given not only years of dedicated service but also has an enduring spirit of generosity and community. Always available, always willing, Dave has been a steady and trusted voice for public safety – both within the OPP and beyond. His commitment to integrity, compassion, and community service truly exemplifies what it is to be a Provincial Constable. I would like to thank him for continuing to lead by example, reminding us of what it means to serve with heart.”

As Dave moves into new responsibilities at detachment and enjoys more time on his farm with family, the OPP extends sincere gratitude for his decades of service, leadership, and unwavering dedication to community safety.

Thank you, Dave, for your outstanding contributions to the OPP and the communities of Southern Georgian Bay.