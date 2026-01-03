Tim Hortons Reveals Canada’s Favourite Menu Items Of 2025

Tim Hortons is revealing Canadians’ favourite menu items from the past year and what guests across the country ordered most on their Tims® Runs.

In 2025, the top donut was the Apple Fritter, and Chocolate Glazed was Canada’s favourite Timbits flavour. The most common coffee order was the Tims’ classic Double Double® while the iconic Iced Capp was the top cold beverage order.

New for 2025:

2025 was an exciting year of food and beverage innovation at Tims, including the launch of scrambled eggs made with freshly cracked eggs in February, the Supreme Stack lunch and dinner sandwich in June, plus delicious hot and iced protein beverages and Chai Lattes in August.

Here’s a look at which cities were the biggest fans of Tims newest menu offerings:

The Loaded Breakfast Box with scrambled eggs was ordered by guests in Richmond, British Columbia more than anywhere else.





Sherwood Park, Alberta was the top city for Supreme Stack sandwich orders.





Tims fans in Surrey, British Columbia ordered Tims protein beverages the most.





Guests in Markham, Ontario topped all other cities for Tims new hot and iced Chai Latte orders.

Here are some other Tims highlights from the year:

Prince Edward Island brewed up the largest year-over-year percentage increase in Tims Rewards™ members.





The most popular Tims Delivery order of the year was for four coffees.





Tims fans couldn’t resist the heat-activated charm of the collectible Black Cat ceramic mug, making it this year’s top-selling merchandise item on TimShop.ca.





Thanks to the incredible generosity of Canadians, over $50 million was raised in 2025 through Tim Hortons charitable programs, including Special Olympics Donut, Smile Cookie, Camp Day, Orange Sprinkle Donut, and Holiday Smile Cookie.

“We’re proud that Tims restaurant owners continue to embrace the mission that our founder Tim Horton created for his first location: to be a place where anyone could go, at any time, and feel at home. We’re thankful to be part of so many Canadians’ daily routines and special moments,” said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons.

“This wouldn’t be possible without our incredible Tims restaurant owners and their team members’ dedication to serving our delicious food and beverages, with exceptional hospitality, and their passion for giving back to the local communities they call home.”

