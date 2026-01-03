Huntsville OPP Find Impaired Driver On Main Street

Officers of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (O.P.P.) are always looking for criminal driving behaviour.

On morning of January 2, 2026 at 12:34 a.m., Huntsville O.P.P. officers were on patrol on Main Street when they observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. Upon speaking with the driver, officers suspected the driver to have alcohol in his body.

Officers conducted roadside alcohol testing and the driver failed the test and was arrested.

As a result of the investigation, Melchor Bilog, 38 years old of Huntsville Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – Blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released and is to appear in February 2026 before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge.

The accused was also issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 7days.

– DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE –

If you suspect impaired driving, please call 911. Keep our roads safe!