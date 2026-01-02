Huntsville Family Welcomes 2026 New Year’s Baby At Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) is delighted to announce the arrival of the first baby born in 2026. At 6:45 a.m. on January 1, the hospital welcomed Valley Brown, a healthy baby girl weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

Valley is the daughter of Taylor and Christopher Brown of Huntsville, Ontario, and joins her proud older brother, Dalton. Both mother and daughter are resting comfortably.

“We are so grateful to Dr. Jessica Green and the entire obstetrics team at OSMH for their incredible care and support throughout this experience,” said Chris Brown, Valley’s father. “They made this special day even more memorable for our family.”