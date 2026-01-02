Southern Georgian Bay OPP Thanks Community For Their Outstanding Support

The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is proud to announce the successful completion of the 2025 North Simcoe Emergency Services Food and Toy Drive. Thanks to the incredible generosity of our community, this year’s campaign exceeded expectations and provided vital support to local families during the holiday season.

Campaign Highlights:

Cash Donations: Over $12,000

Over $12,000 Food Donations: 7,793 lbs

7,793 lbs Toy Donations: 40 bags (approx. $8,000 value)

These contributions will help keep local food bank shelves stocked for months and ease the growing demand faced by organizations such as the Salvation Army, Georgian Bay Food Network, St. Vincent de Paul and OSPCA.

A special thank you goes out to the local businesses who hosted collection sites, including No Frills, Canadian Tire, The Great Canadian Superstore, Foodland, and Pet Valu. Your support made this campaign possible.

We also want to recognize the dedication of our officers and emergency services partners who volunteered their Saturdays in cold and snowy conditions to collect donations. Their commitment reflects the true spirit of community service and teamwork.

This annual event has been a tradition for 15 years, and the need continues to grow. Your support truly matters and makes a real difference for those in need. We look forward to continuing this tradition and seeing you again next December

Thank you to everyone who stepped up to support our community this year!