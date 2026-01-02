OPP Find Impaired Driver At A RIDE Check In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged another driver with impaired driving at a RIDE program.

On December 31, 2025, at 1:20 p.m. OPP officers with the Traffic Investigation Management Team (T.I.M.E.) were conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program on South Kahshe Lake Road in Gravenhurst. Officers soon entered into an impaired driving investigation and subsequently arrested and charged 49-year-old Morton SMITH of Severn Bridge, ON with Impaired Operation – Drug, driving while under suspension and driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on January 20, 2026 to answer to his charges.

If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. Police will make every effort to locate the involved vehicle and conduct an investigation, many times, these investigations result in charges and removing impaired drivers from Muskoka roads.